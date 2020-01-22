Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival: Panel Discussion, Hornbill Nest Adoption & Photography Competition held

Seijosa

Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival, the lone conservation festival of Arunachal Pradesh was organised at Seijosa from 18 to 20 Jan. Back to back Panel Discussion, Hornbill Nest Adoption, Photography Competition and other adventure & cultural programme was organized during these three days long Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival .

Well known environmentalists, conservation activists, research scholars, bureaucrats, cultural ambassadors, tour operators & community based NGO representatives from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur, West Bengal, Assam and home state Arunachal Pradesh participated as panelists and speakers. They debated, discussed and documented the deliberations on topics like “Relevance of Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival in promotion of tourism and conservation of nature & culture” & “Role of Pakke Tiger Reserve in sustainable development of community in fringe villages”.

Brigadier S Prasad (Retd) who hails from Lucknow spoke on linking culture, tradition & heritage of Arunachal Pradesh with that of Uttar Pradesh to promote tourism & for national integration. He briefed the audience about ‘Ek Bharat Shresta Bharat’ programme of Govt of India Ministry of Tourism and emphasized on balanced mix of promotion of tourism and conservation of nature & culture with the help of PPT during festivals.

Another highlight was the Hornbill Nest Adoption programme wherein representative of India Tourism Guwahati announced the adoption of two Hornbill Nests for one year. The fund would be used by Nature Conservation Foundation in monitoring and protecting the endangered hornbill nest and roosts located in and around Pakke Wildlife sanctuary.

Photography competition on ‘Nature, Culture & People’ was also organized with the support of Green Hub Tezpur and India Tourism Guwahati. Jury members distributed prize money and certificates to six winners who stood out among the fifty registered participants.

Pakke Kessang Deputy Commissioner Tumna Messar summed up the programme and extended gratitude to Brig Prasad, Dr Parimal Chand, Dr Anshu Jamsenpa, Raj Basu, M Loiya, Tsering Wange, Dr Aparita Dutta, Rita Banerjee, Dr Topu Tok, T Nabam, Basang Wage, T Nabam, J T Tara and others for their whole hearty support and participation.

Earlier the local MLA cum State President BJP BR Wage, former Deputy Chief Minister Kameng Dolo, former MLA Techi Hemu and Special Guest Dr Anshu Jamsenpa were felicitated during the inaugural programme which was presided by the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig (Dr) B D Mishra (Retd) as Chief Guest.