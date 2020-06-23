Operation Samudra Setu - INS Airavat brings back 198 Indian citizens from Maldives

New Delhi- INS Airavat, deployed by the Indian Navy for “Operation Samudra Setu”, entered Tuticorin harbour early morning today, 23 Jun 2020 with 198 Indian nationals embarked from Male, Maldives. Thus far Indian Navy has brought back 2386 Indian citizens from Maldives to India.

The embarkation of Indian nationals was facilitated by the Indian Mission in Maldives. Personnel were embarked onboard after carrying out requisite medical screening. COVID related safety protocols were also strictly adhered to during the sea-passage.

The evacuees were received by local authorities at Tuticorin and arrangements were in place for speedy disembarkation, health screening, immigration and transportation of the evacuees.

With this evacuation, the Indian Navy has repatriated 3305 Indian nationals from Maldives, Sri Lanka and Iran during the ongoing pandemic.