OP SAMUDRA SETU PHASE 2: INS Jalashwa departs Male with Indian nationals embarked

New Delhi- Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa completed embarkation of 588 Indian citizens on 15 May 20, at the port of Male, Maldives as part of Operation Samudra Setu 2 – the Indian Navy’s contribution to India’s national effort to bring home our citizens from foreign shores by sea. Her manifest of 588 includes six expectant mothers and 21 children.

Braving rain and winds gusting to 30-40 knots at Male, the ship staff ensured completion of all formalities for the manifested passengers while observing safety and medical protocols at all times. The inclement weather hampered the planned embarkation process requiring various pre-embarkation activities to be done onboard the ship itself.

The ship cast off today morning from Male for Kochi.