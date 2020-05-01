Arunachal

One tonne of COVID-19 medical supplies for Arunachal Pradesh reach Guwahati- CM

May 1, 2020
0 Less than a minute
One tonne of COVID-19 medical supplies for Arunachal Pradesh reach Guwahati- CM

Itanagar-   One tonne of COVID-19 medical supplies for Arunachal Pradesh reach Guwahati via Delhi, informed  Chief Minister Pema Khandu, via his twitter handle.

Khandu tweeted on this saying, “Protective equipments to fight COVID19 continue to pour in. Nearly 1 tonne of medical supplies consisting of PPEs, VTM kits & medicines for Arunachal today reached Guwahati via AirIndia cargo flight from Delhi. A testimony to relentless effort by the centre to keep us all safe.”

Meanwhile, the newly inaugurated  COVID-19 testing laboratory at the Tomo Riba Institute of Medical Health & Science (TRIHMS), starts  functioning with the capacity of 100 test per day.

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK HERE
Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close