Arunachal

Nyishi Elite Society distributes ration to stranded students

April 17, 2020
0 Less than a minute
Nyishi Elite Society distributes ration to stranded students

Itanagar

The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) Unit Mengio and Silsango areas have distributed ration to the Students from the said areas those who are stuck at their rental houses within in and around Capital complex.

It has come to the notice that many students are being stranded within the concerned places due to the Nationwide lockdown to combat  COVID-19 pandemic , are facing lots of problems due to lack of scarcity of ration and other essential items.

A total number of about 63 students has been shortlisted and were distributed so far.

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK HERE
Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close