Not to panic, enough stock of food items are in the market- DC Capital

The Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Region Komkar Dulom has appealed the denizens of capital complex not to panic as there is enough stock of food items in the market.

The DC convened an emergency meeting with the representatives of all Market Welfare Associations/ Bazaar Welfare Committees, All Transport Federations and Petrol Depots of Itanagar Capital Region in view of the lock down order w.e.f 5pm onwards today evening to midnight of 31st March 2020.

The DC asked them to cooperate with the Administration and not to sell essential commodities above the MRPs otherwise strict action would be initiated as per relevant sections of law.

Reiterating that Transportation of HSD, petrol, LPG, Rice, PDS items and other grocery items, vegetables, medicines and any other essential items shall not be restricted under lock down. The DC has also appealed the denizens not to panic as there is enough stock of food items in the market.

He also urged them to disseminate information especially among the vendors to avoid mass gatherings as Social distancing will help in containing spread of Corona virus.

Earlier in the morning, the DC also convened a meeting with all the concerned officers, magistrates and Police about their roles and responsibilities and also to discuss modalities to stop the spread of the disease.

Among others, the meeting was attended by SP capital Tumme Amo, ASP Harsh Indora and all Executive magistrates.