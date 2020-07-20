Northeastern States to Receive Heavy Rainfall Over Next 2 Days- IMD

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar/ Guwahati – The India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) , in its weather forecast, said that the northeastern state will be witnessing heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

It said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam and Meghalaya during next 2 days; over Arunachal Pradesh and Sub- Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 24 hours.

The intense spell over Northeast India may accentuate existing flood conditions and lead to landslides in some areas of Northeastern states and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.

Meanwhile the Administration of Itanagar Capital Region requests its denizens to take all precautionary measures and to refrain from staying at vulnerable locations. They are requested to shift to safer locations or to the Relief camps set up by the District Administration at Gyan Ganga Vidyapeeth and at GHSS Kankernallah.

The DA also requests denizens to contact in the below numbers for any kind of assistance during disaster 1077, 878-7336331,9436415828