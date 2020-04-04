Nizamuddin congregation after effects:  Red Alert in Kimin and Kakoi circle

Kimin

Red alert declared in Kimin and kakoi Circle bordering Assam after a person from North Lakhimpur, who had attended the Nizamuddin congregation in Delhi tested positive for coronavirus ( covid-19) on Saturday.

In an order issued on Saturday, the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Papum Pare district, appealed to the COVID-19 warriors and war leaders to be vigilant and ask people to stay indoors to prevent the spread of the deadly novel Coronavirus.

While Kimin and Kakoi circle are not far from North Lakhimpur and are adjoining with each other, the ADC stated that the virus may have already spread in the locality because the case was detected very late and many of them who accompanied are under quarantine.

In view of the above, the ADC has ordered a complete lockdown around the Kimin area and restricted movement of any kind of vehicle excepting those are on essential commodity supply duty until further order.

The order stated that only one person will be allowed to purchase the rations and vehicles supplying essential items will be allowed to travel.