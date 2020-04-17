Ninong Ering expresses anguish over coverage of Arunachal-Assam border issue

Itanagar

Congress MLA Ninong Ering feels pain after a news channel aired a news related to Arunachal-Assam boundary problem. Ering expressed his pain in a tweet and said “the media should be very careful in relating the facts in these hard times when the whole world is fighting Covid-19”.

Text of Ninong Ering's tweets is here

Its very unfortunate that a news channel was depicting that villagers of Arunachal were debarring people of Assam to go to their villages and taking up issue of boundary problem. At these hard times the media should be very careful in relating the facts. The whole world is in arms against the COVID 19 and just to get some importance the channel should not create enmity between two peaceful states to get their PR or TRP. I have personally spoken to ADC Ruksin and CO Sille Oyan to intervene. I’m grateful to SDO Jonai and the 2 CO from Jonai who visited the site and settled the issue amicably. The villages of Kemi, Jhellam and Leku of Assam have to pass through Ruksin check gate in Arunachal. But because of the Union Home Ministries order inter state boundaries are sealed. But essential commodities are allowed to reach these villages and I have instructed the administration and Police to allow it so as cordial relations are maintained but because of the Lockdown public of states are not allowed to cross over. In fact even inter village is not allowed in my constituency. Hence the barrier constructed by villagers of Sika Bamin is only for the Lockdown against Corona virus. So I would request the channel not to instigate the simple villagers living on both sides and to maintain peace n tranquility and fight Unitedly against this dreaded disease. Jai Hind, Jai Ahom, Jai Arunachal. God Bless!