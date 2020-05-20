Nido Tania death case of 2014: Delhi High Court grants interim bail to convict

New Delhi- The Delhi High Court on Tuesday has granted bail to Farman, one of the convicts in the 2014 Nido Tania murder case, a 19-year-old student from Arunachal Pradesh.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait ordered the release of convict Farman subject to him furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 before the Jail Superintendent.

The court observed that Farman has “already undergone around seven years of jail term out of the ten years’ sentence awarded by the trial court”.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has opposed the bail plea of Farman saying that there are serious allegations against him and the applicant’s regular bail application was dismissed by the court vide order dated March 23.

Tania, who was then 20-year-old, had died of severe head and lung injuries after shopkeepers and other people attacked him in the national capital on January 29, 2014. Tania’s family and friends alleged that the accused shouted racial slurs at him and made fun of his hair. Tania then destroyed a glass counter in anger. This led to a fight in which he was seriously injured.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had attended candlelight protests against Tania’s murder.

Later, Delhi court convicted four men for the murder of Arunachal Pradesh student Nido Tania in a market in the Lajpat Nagar area of New Delhi in 2014. The court sentenced Farman ten years of jail and Pawan, and Sunder to seven years in prison, and fined them Rs 20,000 each.

