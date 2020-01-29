Next Olympian may be from Arunachal, hopes Kiren Rijiju

Roing

After Sangey Laden Sports Academy gets center of excellence with basic facilities to groom state’s young talents under top coaches in sport & games so to hunt next Olympian from Arunachal, hopes Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju here today after inaugurating the long pending Youth Hostel at Azengo.

Rijiju, while appealing the youth and realizing the hidden talent said that the center of excellence will be set up for martial arts, weightlifting and boxing, basic infrastructure to harness talent from this state.

“We proudly said that Arunachal has been shining well in Games & Spots which was proved in the recently concluded Kelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati where Arunachal bagged 12 Medals including 3 (three) Gold medals”, he lauds.

The Centre along with GoAP will work to funding under ‘Khelo India’. The Centre will extend all support to the state to groom the budding talents, he said. He urges District Administration, Olympic Association district unit and the Sports & Youth Affairs dept to ensure better upkeep of the asset.

While putting light on the future of Games & Sports, Mama Natung Minister of Sports & Youths Affairs GoAP also promises to sanction Rs 1 crore for further development of infrastructure. “Though the state boasts of huge talents, but they have not excelled to national limelight for want of facilities, he said and assured adequate facilities for a strong foundation to hone them from grassroots level. The talents and potentials of the youth, being living assets, should be streamlined”, he suggests.

In extending deep gratitude to both Union and State Minister, Mutchu Mithi MLA Roing expresses satisfaction over the way the government support to usher the district in the pace of development.

Earlier Mitali Namshoom (IAS) DC Lower Dibang Valley highlighted about the Youth Hostel and hidden talent in the district.

Besides, Mukut Mithi MP Rajya Sabha, Ameya Abhyankar Secretary and Ramesh Linggi Director Sports &Youths Affairs GoAP, Head of the Dept, Gaonburas, senior public and student also participated in the inauguration ceremony.