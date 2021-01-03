Nagaland:  Army, Assam Rifles join IAF, NDRF to douse Wildfire in Dzukou Valley

GUWAHATI/ KOHIMA In the ongoing effort to douse the wildfire in Dzukou valley on Nagaland-Manipur border, Spear Corps is working hand in hand with various central and state governments organisations and tackling the problem in a synchronized manner.

During operation to control Wildfire in Dzukou Valley in Nagaland, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles are providing all possible assistance to the NDRF teams in terms of accommodation, tent age and logistics resources so that they can execute their tasks to their full efficiency.

The Indian Army is also providing its aviation base for launch of Bambi bucket operations and coordinating ground support, air traffic control, air space management as well as other logistics support to Indian Air Force, thereby augmenting the air-effort.

Senior Army officials also had a meeting with the state administration for better synergy in the ongoing efforts.

Meanwhile, IAF helicopters today resumed Bambi Bucket operations today towards dousing the wildfire in Dzouku Valley near Kohima in Nagaland. Four IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter also deployed for the fire fighting mission at Dzukou Valley.

A C-130J Hercules aircraft of the IAF airlifted 9 Ton load for fire fighting including 48 NDRF personnel from Guwahati to Dimapur on Friday night.

The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has sent additional teams and pressed more choppers into services to help the ground forces to contain the Dzukou Valley wildfire that started on December 29.

A total of 7 NDRF teams have been pressed into action. Four at Manipur and three at Nagaland. 56 NDRF personnel airlifted by IAF from Borjhar, Assam. Meanwhile, teams airlifted for fire fighting have landed in Nagaland and Manipur.