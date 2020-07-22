Nabam Rebia takes oath as RS member from Arunachal Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi- BJP leader Nabam Rebia on Wednesday took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday administered the oath to 45 out of the 61 newly elected members of the Upper House.

The BJP leader from the state was among the 45 who took oath on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Rebia for taking oath as a member of the Upper House.

“Heartiest congratulations to Nabam Rebia ji for being formally sworn as MP Rajya Sabha from Arunachal Pradesh. The state will benefit a lot from his wide experiences of holding various posts in the past such as MP RS, Cabinet Minister & Speaker in state,” Khandu tweeted.

Rebia, who had earlier represented the state in the Upper House for two terms, was elected unopposed for the same last month.

