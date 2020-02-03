My next film will be shot in Arunachal Pradesh- Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Anini

Smitten by the scenic beauty of Arunachal Pradesh, acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who attended the Reh celebrations at Anini on Saturday, promised his next film will be shot in the state.

Siddiqui credited Chief Minister Pema Khandu for extensively promoting the beauty of Arunachal Pradesh through his twitter handle. He said he never knew the scenic beauty of Arunachal Pradesh till he started following the tweets of the chief minister.

“I came to know about Arunachal Pradesh, its natural beauty and the colourful people only from his (Khandu’s) tweets! He is the best promoter and advertiser of the state!” he revealed.

He said that his next film, which is in the script stage was initially planned to be shot in Garhwal. However, after seeing the pictures of Arunachal Pradesh and its people on Khandu’s twitter handle, he said that the decision was changed from Garhwal to Arunachal Pradesh.

Siddiqui appealed the people to stick with their tradition and culture. He said the culture of the state is its identity and people like him will travel hundreds of miles to see and feel it.

“You will not know but I will tell you. Nowhere in the country have I ever seen such glowing, positive and serene faces. Arunachalees are blessed and you must be proud of it,” he announced.

In lighter veins, the actor said travelling to Anini from Dibrugarh reminded him of the Samuel Beckett play “Waiting for Godot”!

“All through the 12-14 hours journey I felt like ‘abhi aa jayega…abhi aa jayega’ but ‘kuch aa hi nahi raha tha!

He though said that all the troubles and tiredness flew away when he saw the glowing faces of the people waiting for him.