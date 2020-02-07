Ms. Anshu Jamsenpa at RGU during Inauguration of Consensio 2020-‘The festival of Dreams’

Guwahati

After the much acclaimed success of Consensio 2019, Royal Global University (RGU) once again presents its 11th edition ‘Consensio 2020’ from the 7th to the 9th of February 2020 with the theme ‘Desi Gulliyan’.

RGU proudly welcomed its Chief Guest – Prof (Dr.) Dipika Deka, Vice Chancellor, Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences, Assam who inaugurated Consensio 2020, along with Guests of Honour – Ms. Anshu Jamsenpa, a mountaineer & Himalayan lover as well as Ms. Tarali Sarma, an acclaimed singer, composer & music director from Assam. Mr. Mao Subong & Ms. Arenla Subong, singers from Abiogenesis were also heartily greeted & welcomed at the inauguration ceremony along with a list of other dignitaries. An eclectic cultural extravaganza of traditional dance performances was showcased by the students of RGU.

Abiogenesis, a rock-fusion band from Nagaland which has received the National Award for innovation & been a nominee of the 58th Grammy Awards, performed at the inaugural ceremony & was conferred the title ’Pride of North- East’ by Royal Global University (RGU) for their contributions & achievements in music, blending indigenous & tribal sounds with a modern fusion, their innovation of the musical tool ‘BamHum’, as well as their form of music – “Howey”. Prof. (Dr.) Dipika Deka, Vice Chancellor, Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences, Assam, inspired students to raise the standards of their universities with the help of research & publications. She wished all the students the best in their future endeavours.

Day 1 ended on a note of tough competitions & glam as students gravitated towards the event – Vogue at the end of the day.

Day II is much awaited for its share of competitions. In the timeline for this year, Consensio’20 has Sunburn Campus & the singing sensation Monali Thakur, with her first ever concert in the north east.

Some of the major highlights of the event this year would be “Urjaa” involving the business school competitions, “Art Beats” involving fine art events & “Fest-o-Fiesta” consisting of the performing art events. Students from Guwahati , the entire North East region & the rest of India participate, with a footfall of 50,000+, making it #BeConsensio, the biggest fest of Northeast.