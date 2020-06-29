Modi govt in Centre has profited Rs18 lakh Cr in the past six years by increasing excise duty on petrol and diesel- APCC

Itanagar- Modi government in Centre has profited about Rs 18 lakh crore in the past six years by increasing the excise duty on petrol and diesel alone, stated APCC general secretary Mina Toko in a press conference on Monday.

APCC appealed to the President of India to direct for immediate roll back of the hiked prices and the increased excise duty in petrol and diesel, post March 5, and and also to bring the petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax at the earlies

In this regard APCC submitted a memorandum to the President of India through the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh to register its protest against the hike in petrol and diesel prices across the nation, informed Mina Toko.

Toko informed that the on March 5, prices of petrol and diesel was increased by Rs three per liter, on May 5 the excise duty on diesel by Rs13 per liter and on petrol by Rs 10 per liter, and since June 7 to June 24 the prices of petrol and diesel was consecutively increased for 18 days leading to the hike in prices of diesel Rs 10.48 per liter and Rs 8.50 per liter for petrol.

“Hence, in the last three and half-months alone, the BJP government has increased the prices and excise duty on diesel by Rs 26.48 per liter and on petrol by Rs 21.50 per liter. What can be the worst exploitation to the people by the government?” said Toko.

She further said that on June 24, the crude oil price was at USD 43.41 or Rs 3,288.71 per barrel which contains 159 liter. Hence the per liter crude oil price as on June 24 would be Rs 20.68 per liter whereas the prices of petrol and diesel were touching Rs 80 per liter.

Meanwhile, the APCC has also condemned the prime minister for his way of handling the Galwan incident and has accused him of “misleading the masses” with false information.