Meghalaya: Animal Health Clinic inaugurated at ICAR complex

Umiam ( Meghalaya)- Dr B.K. Kandpal, Director of Indian Council of Agricultural Research, NE Hill region on Saturday, (27th June 2020) inaugurated an “Animal Health Clinic” to cater the needs of the farmers of the region. Adhering to the Covid – 19 protocols the inauguration was held in the presence of the Director and the Head of the Divisions.

The Animal Health Clinic will provide health services to the ailing livestock of the region. Speaking on the occasion the Director of the institute Dr Kandpal said that the initiative is just a stepping stone towards the ultimate goal of making the best animal health clinic in the North East. Dr. Arnab Sen, Head, Division of Animal Health said that the Animal Health Clinic was the need of the hour.

The clinic is fully functional to serve the livestock owners of the region. Many diseases affect livestock and pets which often go unnoticed and uncared. Now with this facility it will be possible for proper diagnosis and treatment of these diseases.

Animal health sector includes three aspects surveillance, treatment and a secured environment to treat the disease animals. The Zoonotic Diseases also known as zoonoses are caused by germs that spread between animals and people and needs utmost precautions in treating these animals.

The functional clinic is a boon to the livestock owners of the region as well as the manpower behind handling the disease animals.