Media exposure and touring programme to Eastern Arunachal Pradesh concluded

Itanagar

The IPR department, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, sponsored week-long media exposure tour for the state journalists successfully ended on Saturday.

After completing the scheduled trips to Changlang district, the team arrived in Wallong in Anjaw on February 12 midnight after an exhausting journey from Jairampur.

The next morning, the team visited Kaho village, the last border village in the country’s eastern administrative circle, Kibithu. The place is located some 16 km from the McMahon Line, which separates India from China.

The awe-inspiring natural landscapes, the never-ending greenness, the foliage of the pine trees, snow-capped mountains greeted the team as they head towards Kaho village.

On the return trip, the journalists paid obeisance at Wallong War Memorial, erected in memory of soldiers of the 11th Infantry Brigade of the Indian Army who sacrificed their lives battling against the Chinese advances during the Sino-China War.

The group visited the hot spring water at Tilam village and also had the opportunity to see the Advanced Landing Ground (ALG), Wallong, the district headquarter Hawaii.

On February 14, the group witnessed the ongoing Tamla-du festival celebration of Mishmi tribe at Tezu in Lohit district. The visit provided the young journalists an opportunity to discover more about Mishmi’s community rich social, religious, and customs.

The next day, the team visited the Mayodia pass located about 56 km from Roing in Lower Dibang Valley and reached Pasighat, East Siang, in the late afternoon.

Meanwhile, many journalists were dismayed by the sight of piling trash, poor waste management, including the absence of signboards along the roads in the picturesque Mayodia Pass.

It is pertinent to mention here that the snow-covered Mayodia Pass draws hundreds of foreign and domestic sightseers every winter. However, with the increase in footfall, waste has also increased considerably, which raises questions about conservation efforts.

Echoing the sentiment, Arunachal Press Club (APC) president Dodum Yangfo who led the team, has appealed to the visitors not to litter the place and be a part of the Clean India campaign in letter and spirit.

The team arrived at Itanagar on the same day around 8:00 pm.

The APC organised the week-long tour from February 9-16 which includes a visit to selected historical and tourist places in Eastern Arunachal.