Master plan for ICR should focus on developmental aspect of the entire region- Techi Kaso

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso stressed that Master plan for Itanagar Capital Region should focus on developmental aspect of the entire region and that the benefit of the villagers or land doners shouldn’t be compromised with. He was speaking at a meeting of the Itanagar Planning Authority at DK Convention Center to finalise the GIS based Master plan of ICR.

He also suggested the Department of Town Planning to explore the possibility of colony wise development giving way to construction of new buildings in place of old dilapidated Government quarters that could accommodate more number of families and thus would save space for further planing. He hoped that proper planning would benefit the generations to Come.

The MLA Doimukh Tana Hali also urged all department concerned to extend all possible help from their end in implementing the plan. He also stressed that we should leave an example for the next generation.

He also suggested that some modalities should be worked out to solve the issue of encroachment of Govt quarters as it is the need of the hour and the same could be included in master plan.

The Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Region Komkar Dulom termed the meeting as historic as the GIS based Master plan of Itanagar Capital Region was being finalised which would lead to the development of the Capital in every aspect.

Highlighting that the Master Plan is a comprehensive one which will help in future programming, the DC informed that it would include every aspect of development including health sector, educational sector, market issues, amusement parks, parking areas etc and urged every department to work out modalities and submit their proposal for inclusion in the final plan.

He also suggested that provision for metros could be worked out for the future to ease communication. He also suggested for vertical development of space instead of horizontal to ensure maximum utilisation.

The DC also urged that house mapping should be carried out to find out the actual resources available with the State Government.

The Director Town Planning Sukhvindar Singh informed that the Master Plan would be inclusive of all data’s and could be used for reference by any department.

He also informed that no land acquisition would be done as the intention of the plan itself is to regulate the growth of the town in a systematic manner. The department will not acquire the land but help in developing the areas, informed Singh.

Prof Nishamani Kar from RGU also spoke and shared his knowledge of the subject.

Earlier Likha Suraj Nodal Officer through a PPT informed that the objective of the formulation of the GIS based Master Plan of ICR is to develop common digital Geo-referenced base maps and land use maps using Geographical Information System in each AMRUT city to enable them to make more strategic decisions.

The Ministry of Urban Development Govt of India has selected Itanagar Capital Region as the lone AMRUT city of the state and the project is being implemented by the Deptt of Town Planning.

Representatives of M/S Remote Sensing Instrument Hyderabad which has been awarded the work also presented PPT on master plan of ICR.

Among others, the Deputy Commissioner Papumpare Pige Ligu attended the meeting along with a host of other officers.