Man fires at CAA protesters  near Jamia, one injured

New Delhi

An armed man was detained on Thursday after he brandished a pistol and fired at students of Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi, who were demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, police said.

The man, who is yet to be identified, was overpowered by protesters and subsequently arrested by the police. He is currently being questioned.

The man also fired at the protesters, news agency Reuters reported, in which one student was injured. He has been admitted to a hospital.

The man shouted “Yeh lo azaadi (here, take your freedom)”, according to witnesses quoted by news agency PTI.

The shooting comes in the aftermath of communally charged and violence provoking rhetoric by several BJP leaders in the run-up to the assembly elections in Delhi.

Junior finance minister Anurag Thakur had on Monday led chants of ‘shoot the traitors’ at a poll rally in north Delhi’s Rithala. The minister prompted “desh ke gaddaron ko…” to which the crowd responded “…goli maaro sa***n ko”. The chant translates to “shoot down the traitors who betray the country”.