Mama Natung launches 4th State Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Football and Volleyball tournament

Seppa

Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs Mama Natung officially launched the 4th Under-18 State Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Football and Volleyball (Boys & Girls) Trophy here today at General Ground Seppa.

Minister also hoisted the Tournament flag and extended a floral tribute to the Martyr Hangpan Dada.

Addressing the gathering, Natung stated ‘ Arunachal has full of talent in every sports and our aim is to make the Arunachal Pradesh as the Power House of Sports in the country. Our endavour would be to provide all kinds of facilities and encouragement to the players from the state and to make them fit so that they will represent the state in all the national and international events’ added Natung.

While remembering the sacrifice done by the Martyr Hangpan Dada, Minister urged the participants from all the 26 districts (Including Capital Complex) to maintain discipline as well as sportsmanship spirit during the whole tournament. He also informed that the finest and discipline players will be selected to represent the state in different tournaments.

“Sports are the one of the best event that teaches us to be united, discipline and have patients’ said Minister. Stating that he urged the youths to shun all the anti-social activities and do away with all kinds of contraband substances that may ruin their careers.

Earlier, various sports personalities from East Kameng were felicitated for their contribution to the districts and state in sports in national and international championship. Sambo Lapung (Weight Lifting),Lalu Taku(Weight Lifting),Tame Bagang (scaled Mount Everest) ,Nobin Jomoh (Karateka),Raja Yangfo( Karateka),Mojum Dodum( Karate),Johny Mangkhya (Karate), Paya Taku (Wushu),Achung Digio(Football),Mepung Lamgu(Wushu) and others were felicitated.

Mega dance, lesser show, March past by participants were held to mark the day. Tournament Mascot “Mithun” has been also unveiled during the inauguration ceremony. More than 1600 players from 26 (districts including capital complex) are participating in the week-long tournament. The final of the tournament will be held on 24th January next.