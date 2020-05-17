Longding Firing: Army’s statement fake and fabricated- Locals

Itanagar- A large section of people have reacted over the Army’s statement on the Longding firing incident which was published in several media including Arunachal24 on Saturday.

The Local people have alleged that there was no NSCN (IM) cadre in the village, This is a fake and fabricated statement of the Army and with the name of NSCN , Army is trying to cover-up the incident and wash their hand.

Many people have called Arunachal24, sent details about the incident and wrote about the truth of the incident which are as follows.

15th May-

One Mr Jinpo Wangow of Pumao Village in Longding District was brutally beaten by a group of Indian Army soldiers without any valid reason when he was on his way from Church. They took the victim to their base camp and started beating him causing severe injuries on his body. Later at around 12.30 A.M he was allowed to go home from their base camp.

16th May-

A peace meeting between the villagers and 19th BN Sikh Regiment of Indian Army held following the incident in which Jimpo Wangow was allegedly beaten up for no reason by Army personnel turned chaotic.

The Army personnel failed to explain the suﬃcient reason in their defence and tried to move out of the village amidst the meeting which angered the villagers and they started pelting stones at the army.

In retaliation the Indian Army ﬁred back at the crowd, killing one civilian identified as Lamdaan Lukham, who is around 60 yrs old while also reportedly injuring several others in the incident.

Meanwhile, the Longding deputy commissioner has stated that the superintendent of police along with the circle officer of Pumao has been rushed to Pumao village and a judicial enquiry will be initiated.

“District administration will provide Rs 50,000 to the deceased and Rs 25000 each to the injured as interim relief,” said the DC and assured that the district administration will bear all the expenses of the treatment. said Dipro.

The State’s Director General of Police RP Upadhyaya termed it as a tragic incident and said that a judicial enquiry has been ordered by the judicial magistrate first class Longding, a report said.

Meanwhile, various civil societies and NGOs of Longding district have strongly condemned the incident and demanded exemplary punishment for the army personnel and the unit commander involved in the incident.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) also strongly condemned the barbaric act of Indian army killing one innocent civilian namely Lamdaan Lhukam and injuring scores of civilians at pumao in Longding District. Further the union demand the state government to give appropriate exgratia to the deceased and injured people.

The North East Human Rights Organization (NEHRO) lodged two complaints against the 19th Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army at Pumao village with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), New Delhi for human rights violation.