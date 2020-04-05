Lockdown Violation in Arunachal: 233 arrested, Cops file 72 FIRs

Itanagar

To discourage people from defying lockdown and prevent people from unnecessarily roaming on road the Arunachal Pradesh police have arrested 233 people arrested, Files 72 FIRs, 378 vehicle seized and noticed 720 violation cases.

In wake of outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19), the Arunachal Pradesh police (APP) trying its best effort to enforce the nationwide lockdown in proper way all over the state, said R. P Upadhyaya, Director General of Police (DGP) of Arunachal Pradesh .

The DGP said that people who are unnecessarily roaming around in their areas on vehicles, stern action will be taken against them and their vehicles would be seized by the police.

The state police has so far seized 378 vehicles and collected fines of near about ₹4 lakhs from those who violated laws,” said R. P Upadhyaya, DGP.

The police across all the districts in the state have also registered around 72 FIRs till Sunday. “These cases were registered against those who were not following the orders of movement restrictions under section 144 of CrPC and roaming freely in public,” said DGP.

we are passing though a critical period and every individual is equally responsible for their own as well as for others’ safety, Upadhyaya said.

But it is very sad that ” several violation of lockdown has been reported from various parts of state, but we are compel to take action as per law against those who do not follow the lockdown rule”. He said.

Covid-19 control room

control room on Covid 19 working round the clock at AP Civil Secretariat and all district administration also having its own control room. He informed.

Further all districts SPs have been directed to enforce the lockdown in an effective manner particularly at 38 permanent and 50 temporary check post across the state to stop the inter district movement of people. he said.

23 persons in Quarantine

Meanwhile, PHQ, SP (Crime) NS Brar has inform that we have identified around 23 persons from Arunachal Pradesh who participated in Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin. All of them has been properly screened and samples were tested out of which only one test was found positive for covid-19. But All remaining person are under strict quarantine in Lohit, Namsai and Capital complex. Brar Informed.