Lockdown in Itanagar Capital Complex begins:  Here are the Guidelines

Itanagar: The Lockdown imposed by district Administration of Itanagar Capital Complex in capital region has started from today’s evening. The Decision taken after recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the Capital Region. Here are the guidelines for you.

GUIDELINES

No movement of people including in vehicles in this period, in this Region. No Movement of People to/from this Region to other Regions (except for Emergencies with prior approval of DC) Except the following Government Offices, all other Government offices within this region shall remain closed.

Raj Bhawan, State Secretariat & Directorate. CMO, CS Office, Home, Police HQ, Health, Disaster Management, PWD. Road &Highways, Power, PHE,NIC.

District Administration of ICC. DC Office, Police, Courts, Fire and Emergency services, Disaster management and Prisons, Electricity, Water sanitation, Highway office/ works.

Government officials belonging to above offices shall be allowed to travel in their own vehicle and Government Vehicles with a valid Govt. ID Card.

All other officials shall work from home.

All Commercial & Private Establishments shall remain closed except , Banks & ATMs, Print and electronic media, Health Facilities and Pharmacies, Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, Power, Water & other Utility Services. All Industrial Establishments shall remain Closed, except continuous process Manufacturing units. All transport services will remain suspended except, Transportation for essential goods only. Fire, law and order, emergency services, Health Services, Transportation of Essential Commodities to other Districts only through Gumto Gate. Hospitality Services will remain suspended except for Establishments used/ earmarked for quarantine facilities. Home Supply of LPG Cylinders will be allowed. All places of worship shall be closed for public. No religious congregations will be permitted, without any exception. All social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions / gatherings shall be barred. In case of funerals, congregation of not more than twenty persons will be permitted. All enforcing authorities to note that these strict restrictions fundamentally relate to movement of people, but not to that of essential goods.

Any person violating these Lockdown measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides le al action under Sec. 188 of the IPC (Appendix).

FOR ANY ASSISTANCE CONTROL ROOM OF DC OFFICE.,91-762790S695, .91-6033834579, 0360-2300199