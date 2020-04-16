Lockdown: Arunachal govt to provide Rs 3500 to all Arunachali stranded outside the state as immediate monetary relief

Itanagar

During this COVID -19 pandemic where safety protocol through social distancing has to be ensured, a cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu through Video Conferencing today.

In view of the grievances and issues faced by the persons from Arunachal Pradesh stranded across the country, the cabinet decided to provide financial assistance to all such persons.

It was decided that an amount of Rs 3500 will be disbursed to all persons of Arunachal Pradesh stranded outside the state for sustenance during the Lockdown period from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Further, the financial assistance will be disbursed by the concerned Deputy Commissioners in consultation with the local MLAs and other stakeholders such as through Direct transfer in their bank accounts or through UPI after due diligence and verification by the Concerned District Administration.

The google Doc sheet which was circulated by the state govt. to gather the information of all such persons stranded outside the state will be shared with the respective DCs for the disbursement of the said financial assistance.

The cabinet further decided to extend the date and time for registration of persons stranded outside to 19th April, 2400 hours (i.e Sunday Midnight) for the process of disbursements. Further all those persons who are not able to register on the google doc sheet due to any reason by the extended timeline, can contact their respective Deputy Commissioners or MLAs for assistance , which will be provided after due diligence and verification by the Concerned District Administration.