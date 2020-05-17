Lockdown 4.0 till 31 May:  MHA issues guidelines

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday evening issued guidelines for the Lockdown 4.0 after the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) asked the states to extend the restrictions till May 31.

In its order, the Home Ministry said that all domestic and international air travel of passengers, except domestic air ambulance will remain prohibited till May 31. It further said that metro rail services will also remain closed.

Schools, colleges, hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, malls, swimming pools and gyms will also remain closed while adding that all social, political, religious functions and places of worship will remain shut.

Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles, buses will be allowed with mutual consent of states involved during COVID-19 lockdown 4.0, the Home Ministry said.

“With a view to ensuring safety in offices and workplaces, employers on best effort basis should ensure that Arogya Setu is installed by all employees having compatible mobile phones,” it said.