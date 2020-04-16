Lockdown: 23 stranded migrant labourers given shelter at Relief camp

Naharlagun

The 23 migrant labourers, who were stranded due to lockdown were brought to the relief camp set up here at govt higher secondary school model village (Kanker Nallah) on Thursday, informed circle officer Nikita Panggam. All the facilities including fooding and lodging are being provided to the labourers.

“Their employers had left them after the completion of work. They are all healthy and are satisfied with the facilities provided at the camp,” said CO.

The relief camp was set up to provide shelter to the stranded migrant labourers. The EAC Naharlagun Ashok Tajo is the in charge of the camp which got functional today.

The 1st Relief camp was designated at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) where around 6 workers and labourers were kept for a day who were later taken away by their owner.

However two Relief camp at Yupia in Papum Pare district is already functional at UD Shopping Complex and at Yupia Govt, Primary School where around 70 migrants labourers and stranded workers were given shelter earlier.