Levis Das from Haridwar touring India on bicycle with a message to use dustbin

Bhalukpong

Luis Das, 29, from Haridwar, Uttarakhand, who is on a solo trip across the country on his bicycle, on which are mounted banners asking people to use dustbins, reached Bhalukpong.

6th Thrizino-Buragoan MLA Kumsi Sidisow Sidisow alongwith Bhalukpong today give a warm welcome to Luis Das who has started Bharat yatra in a cycle from Uttrakhand. covering 10 states reached Bhalukpong, Arunachal Pradesh with a message on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to use dust bin in promoting cleanliness and hygienic society.

Luis started his journey on October 30 this year and he hopes to visit every state by October 30, 2020. He has already visited Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, and Assam.

Luis said that if every person uses dustbins as weapons than the fight can be easily won. He cleared that he is not on a mission to create or break any record but just to make India a cleaner place and he is covering 70-80 kms per day.

Luis informed that “he is undertaking the trip without any government aid to make people aware of the importance of using dustbins.

Luis, who is attached with an ashram in Haridwar , further informed that during his tour he sleeps in petrol pumps, bus stands, temples, hospitals etc. He carries money with him, but relies mostly on the kindness of the people for food and shelter. He also carries a microphone, clothes, and other basic items with him.

West Kameng SP Raja Banthia, Thrizino BJP Mandal President lama Sidisow, Executive Members of Aka Elite Society (AES) and intellectual of the society among others were present on the occasion.