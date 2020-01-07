LEGO EV3 Robotic Competition held

Itanagar

LEGO EV3 Robotic Competition was organized on 7th January 2020 by Innovation Hub, Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre, A.P. State Council for Science & Technology, Department of Science & Technology, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar under the supervision of C. D. Mungyak, Director cum Member Secretary, A.P. State Council for Science & Technology, Department of Science & Technology, Govt. of Arunachal pradesh, Itanagar.

Total 10 participants took part in the competition from different school of capital complex and two students Nang Lothine Choupoo and Nang Anuja Namchoom from Namsai District were selected during awareness program on robotics for school level in 100 schools of Aspirational District Namsai (Supported by DST GoI New Delhi).

The event was organised with an aim to create awareness in robotics, artificial intelligence, concept of programming and to promote innovation, creativity and engagement in science & technology. The activites were Robotic Sumo Wrestling and Follow the Track (Robo Maze).

The winners of the competition will participate in Regional level Robotic Competition going to be held at Regional Science Centre Guwahati during 21st to 22nd January 2020. The details are: