Kriti Sanon tests positive for Covid-19
Mumbai: Actor Kriti Sanon on Wednesday said she has tested positive for coronavirus ( Covid-19 ) and is currently quarantining at home in Mumbai.
The 30-year-old actor had recently returned to the city after wrapping up the shoot for an upcoming film with her Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Rajkummar Rao in Chandigarh, following which there were reports she had contracted the virus.
In a statement on Twitter, Sanon said she is following the advice of doctors and officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Sanon said she will get back to work as soon as she tests negative and thanked her fans for their wishes.
Earlier, the cast of Karan Johar-backed Jug Jugg Jeeyo, including Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta also tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting for the film in Chandigarh.