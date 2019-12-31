Komkar Dolum takes charge as new DC of Itanagar Capital Complex

Itanagar

Komkar Dulom, APCS officially took charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar Capital Complex relieving Vikram Singh Malik, IAS who is under transfer.

Speaking to media, Dolum said that today I have taken over charge as the Capital Deputy Commissioner. The first work i did was the coordination meeting with top officials of the capital administration.

Several important issues including construction of National Highway NH-415, traffic regulations, garbage disposal , encroachment of government land were discussed at length during the meeting, Dolum said.

He wished a Happy New Year 2020 to the denizens of Capital Complex and appealed them to bear with the inconvenience of the ongoing highway project works.

He further hoped that the denizens of Capital Complex would continue to support and cooperate with the executing agency for timely completion of the said work.

He also appeal all the denizens to celebrate the new year with a mission for a beautiful capital complex to live for peace, prosperity and communal harmony and development.