KKFI appoint Kalley Rijuju as president of APKKA

NEW DELHI: The Kho Kho Federation of India(KKFI) on Monday appointed Kalley Rijuju as President of Arunachal Pradesh Kho Kho Association( APKKA ) cum Chairman North East Development Committee for promotion of Kho Kho in the region, in New Delhi.

An appointment letter was handed over to Rijuju by KKFI president Sudhanshu Mittal in a simple yet glittering ceremony at KKFI office near Jantar Mantar Delhi today.

KKFI is affiliate body of International Kho Kho Federation, Asian Kho Kho Federation and Indian Olympic Association and recognised by the ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports government of India.

Born on 1st January 1984 to father Lt. Najai Rijuju and mother Malangai Rijuju at Nabolong village of Lada circle in East Kameng district.

Hailed from remote village of Lada circle in East Kameng district Kalley had already worked as vice president district Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in 2003-2005.

He was remained two terms as general secretary Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress. Currently 37 years old is associating with BJP as primary member.