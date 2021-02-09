Kimin firing incident: Pohumara-Kimin road blockade lifted

KIMIN- The ongoing road blockade between Pohumara-Kimin in North Lakhimpur district of Assam has been lifted after assurance of immediate arrest of accused involved in the Monday firing incident at BM Restaurant in Kimin town of Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Pohumara-Kimin road was blocked by locals after the firing incident which took place at BM Restaurant, Kimin on Monday late evening by masked miscreants in which two workers of the restaurant including the manager of the restaurants of Tea tribe community of Assam was injured.

It is to mention that mask miscreant with gun has attack the both workers of the restaurant injuring them on the spot. Injured person has been identified as Jayanta Tanti (Restaurant Manager)aged around 27 years and Shiva Mollick, 16 years a resident from Silonibari Tea Estate area of North Lakhimpur district. Both the victims are under medical treatment. The sources said.

The protesting students near Dejo Tea Estate on Pohumara-Kimin road inform that we want immediate action by Arunachal Police.

Speaking to media, North Lakhimpur All Adivasi Students Association (AASA) President Rajesh Karketa said that it is unfortunate incident. Whoever the miscreants the Arunachal Police should immediately arrest while the victims should be given proper medical treatment which compensation.

Both the injured person is under medical treatment but the Arunachal government should ensure their proper medical treatment with proper compensation, The Arunachal government should also ensure safety and security of the people working in state. he said adding that we want a discussion with the state government or Home ministry of Arunachal Pradesh with Assam counterpart so that such repeated incident does not takes place.

“ we have submitted a memorandum to North Lakhimpur district administration/Lakhimpur Police and Papum Pare district police with 4 point charter of demand which include immediate identification and arrest of culprit involved in the firing. Grant of compensation to the injured person. Safety of workers in Arunachal Pradesh from other state. arrangement of a meeting with Home department with AASAA leaders or else threatened for democratic movement. The AASAA leader added.

All Assam Tea Tribe students Association (AATTSA) central committee organizing Secretary Abhishek Sona said that the accused involved in the firing should be arrested and prosecuted as per law within fifteen day or else we have no opetin but to resort to democratic movement.

Meanwhile, All Kimin Youth Welfare Association (AKYWA) has submitted a FIR on Monday late night and demanded arrest of culprit involved in firing incident.

Speaking to media AKYWA President Gida Kakum said that such incident is highly condemnable and a shocking news for Kimin people. we have never experience such in the past.

Today submitted a memorandum to Kimin ADC and Superintendent of Police, Papum Pare district for immediate action and arrest of the culprit within seven day.

We have submitted a memorandum for immediate shifting of check post at the entrance of Kimin township instead one which is locate in the middle of the township. said AKYWA Gen Secretary-

AKYWA General Secretary said that we visited the spot of firing where the firing teaks place last night. There were a check gate at the Kimin entry point but after the Covid lockdown compellation the chekgate/police point was also shifted and the people of the kimin township is in confusion. The police point should be at the entry point instead of establishing in the centre of township and demanded immediate establishment of a police post within a week. He said.

We condemn the incident in the highest terms adding that the culprit should be arrested and put behind the bar. The AKYWA General Secretary, Giogi Jhony added.

Updating the investigation of the firing incident, SDPO (Rural) Dekio Gumja inform that the firing incident took place inside the BM Restaurant in Market area of Kimin town on Monday at around 7 to 7.30 PM.

On receipt of information the Kimin police rushed to spot and found that two person of the said restaurant has been injured by bullet firing by pistol, as per information the unidentified masked miscreants open three round of fire in which two of the staffs including the manager of the restaurant has been injured. The miscreant fled away from the scene. Immediately without delaying any time we have evacuated both the injured to TRIHMS, Naharlagun and both are undergoing surgery today. SDPO said.

We have received two FIR as of now and registered a case at Kimin police station vide case No-3/21 u/s-307, RW 27 Arms Act and launched the investigation.

It is like a blind case, our investigation may lead to break the case and reached upto the miscreants soon. SDPO observed.