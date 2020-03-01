Khelo India University Games: Heli Tana Tara of RGU wins Bronze medal in Boxing

Itanagar

Heli Tana Tara representing Rajiv Gandhi University, ( RGU ) Doimukh today won a bronze medal in the 2nd Edition of Khelo India University Games held at KIIT, Bhubaneswar in the boxing event under 49 kg weight category .

He is also the winner of gold medal in the All India Inter University Boxing Championship organized by Ch. Charan Singh University, Meerut last month and was also adjuged the Best Boxer in the category.

The team was led by Dr. Tadang Minu, Asst. Professor, Dept. of Physical Education as Manager and Ramesh Sharma as the Coach.



Professor Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor,RGU, congratulated Tara and opined that the University should act as the promoter and driver of sports and physical education.

He also reiterated that RGU is committed to development and upliftment of sports and physical education in the state of Arunachal Pradesh in particular, NE region and nation in general.

He also informed that during the last 3 months RGU sportspersons have won 1 Gold and 2 Bronze medals in Boxing, a Silver medal in Kickboxing and a Bronze in Karate in All India Inter University Games and Khelo India University games.