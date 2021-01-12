Karnataka : Union Minister Shripad Naik critically injured, wife and PS  killed in road mishap

ANKOLA (Karnataka)- Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik suffered injuries and his wife Vijaya died when the car they were travelling in met with an accident in Karnataka’s Ankola on Monday evening.

Naik’s wife suffered serious injuries in the accident and was rushed to the hospital. She, however, succumbed to her injuries. The Union minister’s personal assistant also died in the road accident.

Condition of the Minister was stated to be critical.

Naik was traveling with his wife, driver, and others from Yellapur to Gokarna when the driver lost control over the steering and the car overturned at Hosakumbi in Ankola taluk on Monday.

Naik has brought to Goa Medical College (GMC) and Hospital for further treatment, sources said. The 68-year-old is a BJP MP from north Goa.