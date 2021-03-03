Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi resigns after allegation ” Sex for Job Scandal”

BENGALURU- Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned today on “moral grounds” after an video aired by Kannada news channels as a sex-for-jobs scandal, reports said.

Activist Dinesh Kallahalli on Tuesday filed a police complaint against Ramesh Jarkiholi, accusing him of sex harassment of a “job aspirant” and threatening her and family.

Ramesh Jarkiholi had said he was “shocked” to hear the allegations and that the video was “100 per cent fake”.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, 60, who was Water Resources Minister, was asked to quit by his party leadership, news agency PTI reported. BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh, is said to have communicated the party’s decision to the state leadership, keeping in mind upcoming assembly elections in five states including neighbouring Tamil Nadu and panchayat polls in Karnataka, PTI reported.

“Allegations against me are far from the truth. Clear investigation is needed. I’ll come out innocent and I’m confident about it. I’m resigning on moral grounds and I request you to accept this,” Ramesh Jarkiholi said in his resignation letter that was promptly accepted by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

The allegation, just ahead of the budget session of the Karnataka assembly starting tomorrow, comes as a huge embarrassment to the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government.