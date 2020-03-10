Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress

New Delhi

In a major political development, one senior Congress leader and former MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the primary membership of Congress party on March 10.

Earlier, Scindia had – along with Home Minister Amit Shah – met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence in the national capital.

In his resignation letter addressed to interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Scindia wrote that this is a path that has been “drawing itself out over the last year”, alluding to the infighting within the party’s state unit.

Minutes after the development, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal released a brief statement saying that the party’s interim chief, Sonia Gandhi, has “approved the explusion” of Jyotiraditya Scindia from Congress “with immediate effect for anti-party activities”.

The development comes amid high political drama in the state ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on March 26 and the Budget session of the Assembly scheduled for March 16.

Earlier on March 9, 17 MLAs – reportedly loyal to Scindia – were flown to Bengaluru in Karnataka where the BJP is in power.

Reports then suggested that this was a part of the internal tussle within the Congress’ Madhya Pradesh unit, where tensions between the Scindia and Chief Minister Kamal Nath faction had been simmering ever since the formation of the government in 2018.