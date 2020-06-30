Journalist Assault Case: Police arrested one person

Itanagar- The police have arrested one person in connection with the assault case of the Gyoloo News journalist Hofe Dada.

The accused, identified as 34-year-old Nangram Tapu, arrested from Naharlagun this morning at around 11:30 am. Tapu is engaged as security-cum-vigilance officer of the M/s SMS Smelters Ltd, Lekhi, informed police.

The assault incident against Dada happened on Monday when he along with his camera person was doing a story over the factory. Dada was assaulted by Tapu without any provocation and was also threatened of dire consequences. His mobile phone was also snatched away by Tapu who was accompanied by two-three persons during the incident.

Addressing media persons at the SP Office here, Capital SP Tumme Amo informed that the M/s SMS Smelters Ltd has also filed a counter FIR against Dada today at the Nirjuli PS for trespassing.

When informed that Dada was making a report from outside the premises of the factory, the SP said that they will verify the claims of both the parties during investigation.

In the meantime, he informed that further investigation is being undertaken to ascertain whether Tapu acted at his personal capacity or as per the company’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for security.

The SP also informed that they will also be verifying all the related papers and documents of the company while stating that many have shared their concerns over the legality of the factory being functional in a populated area. He added that if they find anything wrong then they will appeal to the state government for shifting the factory.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalist (APUWJ) president Amar Sangno in a press statement has urged the state police to take stringent action against the culprits for assaulting journalists.

Drawing the state police attention towards veteran journalist Rina’ shooting incident, Sangno expressed concern over the repeated reference to the Tongam Rina shooting incident by criminals and stated that such references by criminals against journalists reflects how criminals undermine the laws.

“Tongam Rina did not get justice from the shooting incident which has emboldened the perpetrators to target media persons”.

Sangno, in the meantime, has expressed gratitude on behalf of the state press fraternity to the police for apprehending the main accused within such a short period.

Meanwhile a press release issued by Arunachal Pradesh Police said that On 29/6/29/2020 at 1800 hrs, a w/FIR was received from on Hofe Dada age 29 yrs, reporter of Goyoloo News to effect that on 29/6/2020 at around 1 pm some unknown person of SMS Factory Lekhi, assaulted and threatened him while he was doing Live News.

On receipt of above FIR , Nirjuli PS case no.25/2020 u/s 341/325/506 IPC has been registered .

Condemnation has been receiving from various section of society which include Arunachal Pradesh students union (AAPSU), Dream for united Arunachal (DUA), Arunachal Pradesh Women welfare Society (APWWS) and others.