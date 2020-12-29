JDU is “hurt” by the BJP’s move in Arunachal Pradesh: KC Tyagi

PATNA: Janta Dal United ( JDU ) is ” hurt” by the BJP’s move in Arunachal Pradesh, stated KC Tyagi, spokesperson of the party. he was speaking on the issue of Joining of party’s six MLAs to BJP.

“Our party’s leader had a word with (BJP chief) JP Nadda. He had said the MLAs must be included in the cabinet but the BJP included them in the party. The JDU is hurt with this,” Mr Tyagi said.

Today, the party openly expressed displeasure over several issues, starting with the situation in Arunachal Pradesh, where six MLAs of the party have joined the BJP, leaving it with only one MLA in the state assembly.

In BJP-ruled Arunachal Pradesh, the JDU was part of the opposition and the crossover of the MLAs has left the party with no heft in the assembly.

“This is no good for the alliance. They should adopt Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s dharma,” said party spokesman KC Tyagi, voicing displeasure with the ally.

Meanwhile, the JDU also expressed displeasure with the BJP’s move in several states – including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka — to criminalise inter-faith marriage with new legislation.