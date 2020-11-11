Janata Dal (United), Arunachal Pradesh congratulates Nitish Kumar

Itanagar: The Janata Dal (United), Arunachal Pradesh gladly congratulates Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister, Bihar and National President, JDU for leading the NDA to victory in the just concluded Bihar Legislative Assembly election for the fourth consecutive term.

The JDU also congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President J.P Nadda , Home Minister Amit Shah, all rank and file of BJP, for reposing their confidence on Mr Nitish Kumar based on his incorruptible, ‘Sushasan Babu’ and clean image and projected him as NDA CM candidate.

The JDU also congratulate the people of Bihar for their decisive mandate given to NDA under able and dynamic leadership of Nitish Kumar despite, sinister campaign run against him as part of conspiracy!

Nitish Kumar has been given another chance because of his incorruptibility, impetus on infrastructure developments, improving health care system & education, welfare programs for women and girls children which were rekindled and remain afresh in the minds of youth, women and silent voters to give a decisive mandate and proven all poll pundits wrong!

The JDU, Arunachal wish Nitish Kumar a good health, long life and a successful 4th innings!