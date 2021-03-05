Itanaghar:  Mama Natung felicitates medal winners of 29th senior national Wushu championship

ITANAGAR- The Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh bagged 4 gold and 3 silver in the recent concluded 29th senior national Wushu championship held at Chandigarh University, Mohali (Punjab) from February 25 to March 2, 2021.

Onilu Tega won gold in the 52 kg category while Jimiri Lamgu won gold in taolu (Baguazhang) event. Nyeman wangsu won 2 gold and 1 silver medal in Gunshu, Daoshu & Chanquan event and Mepung Lamgu won 2 silver in Taijiquan & Taijijian event.

Felicitating the medal winners here on Friday, the sports and youth affairs minister Mama Natung expressed happiness over their achievement.

“Wushu players from the state will participate in Goa national games. I believe in the future our Wushu players will shine at national and international level. Our government is focusing on sports and we are trying to develop Arunachal as a sporting centre,” said Mama Natung.

The president of Arunachal wushu association Toko Teki while briefing the press informed that several players participated in the championship but 4 managed to win medals.

“They qualified for national games and there are possibility that few may even make it to Asian Games,” he said. adding that reparation for national games and Asian games will have to taken forward.