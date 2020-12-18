Itanagar: workshop on ‘Green and Sustainable Chemistry’ held at RGU

ITANAGAR: The Department of chemistry, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh held a two-day Science Academies’ virtual lecture workshop on ‘Green and Sustainable Chemistry’ during December 17-18, 2019. The Joint Science Education Panel of three Science Academies’ – Indian Academy of Science (IASc) Bengaluru, Indian National Science Academy (INSA) New Delhi and The National Academy of Science India (NASI) Allahabad has sponsored the Lecture Workshop.

More than 125 delegates from various colleges, universities and Institutes from all over India participated in the event.

In the inaugural session of the event attended by Deans of faculties, Heads/Directors of various Department/Institute of Rajiv Gandhi University, Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor of the university speaking on the inaugural session of the event encouraged the participants to take up the challenge to develop sustainable alternative to the conventional processes and to conduct innovative and socially relevant research in the field of green and sustainable chemistry.

He also urged the participants to work with a view to establish a long term, sustainable goal for achieving quality and excellence in research and innovation in India. Prof. Amitava Mitra, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University, in his address discussed about the relevance of sustainable development vis-à-vis UN sustainable development goals (SDGs) for 2030.

Prof. Brindaban C. Ranu, INSA Honorary Scientist from Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS) Kolkata and convener of the workshop briefed the participants about the Science Academies and their various programmes for science promotion.

Prof. Ranu who is one of the pioneers of green and sustainable chemistry research in India, deliberated on the various aspects of green and sustainable chemistry that aims to reduce or eliminate the environmental impact of the chemical industry by developing sustainable technologies to make the world a greener place.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr. Rajesh Chakrabarty, Head, Department of chemistry RGU highlighted the steps taken by the department for promotion of science education in Arunachal Pradesh.

Fellows from the three science academies of India, distinguished academician and scientists from IITs, CSIR Laboratories, DST Institutes and Central Universities delivered lectures on the emerging areas of green and sustainable chemistry during the two days programme.

On the first day, Prof. Vivek Polsettiwar from Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai; Prof. Brindaban C. Ranu, from Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS) Kolkata; Prof. Rakesh K Sharma, Coordinator, Green Chemistry Network Centre, University of Delhi, Delhi; Prof. Daya Shankar Pandey from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi delivered lectures on different topics as resource persons and interacted with the participants.

On the concluding day of the workshop. Prof. Sambashivarao Kotha from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT), Mumbai; Prof. B. M. Bhanage, Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai; Dr. B. L. V. Prasad, CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune; Prof. Surinder K. Mehta from Panjab University, Chandigarh delivered lectures.

The 2-day workshop concluded with a valedictory program was chaired by Prof. Pradip K. Kalita, Dean Faculty of Basic Sciences. Participating delegates gave feedback on the entire programme. Dr. Md. Harunar Rashid, Coordinator of the workshop thanked the participants for their overwhelming response and participation.