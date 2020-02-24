Itanagar: Workshop on Creating Guidelines for Tourist Police

Itanagar

In a bid to frame holistic policies and guidelines for tourist police, Department of Tourism has today organized a Workshop on Creating Guidelines for Tourist Police with the theme ‘Role & responsibility of police in tourism development here at PHQ conference hall.

Attending the programme, Assistant director Tourism Bengia Manna Sonam advocated for close coordination between tourism officials and police personnel to bring tourists in the state.

Informing that the state is emerging as famous destination for tourists, she said the police could play a vital role in manning various tourist places and festivals.

The assistant director also urged them to maintain hospitality while greeting tourists in various check gates and ensure safety and security for them.

APTOA president John Panye appealed every stake holders to imbibe moral responsibility in hosting the guests in the state.

Highlighting the various tourism potential of the state, Panye also urged the men in uniform to maintain hospitality and hygienic atmosphere for the tourists.

While talking about the successful implementation of tourist police in various parts of the world, Raj Basu from Siliguri based Help Tourism, advised the police personnel to maintain good behavioural attitude and use good language while welcoming the guests.

He also asked them to inform the guests politely in case they don’t bring proper permit and other requirements to enter in the state.

Hospitality consultant S Kar stressed for clean environment and serve hygienic food for the guests.

He also requested them to manage time in maintaining hygienic food, clean environment and quality infrastructure for the guests.

TIO Duyir Yedi highlighted about the requirements of ILP for domestic tourist and PAP for foreighn tourist.

Altogether, 40 police personnel from PHQ, PTC and other districts attended the daylong workshop.