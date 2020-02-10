Itanagar: Workshop on Computational Biology held in RGU

Itanagar

Bioinformatics Centre (BIFC), Faculty of Life Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU )with supports from the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, New Delhi organized an intensive Workshop on “Computational Biology & Basics of Bioinformatics” from February 07-10, 2020 for the research scholars of the Faculty of Life Science.

The workshop was aimed to develop computational skills of data analysis under different research design protocols like observational and experimental.

During the 32 hrs of intensive learning, the research scholars were provided with skills on computational with software as well develops the theoretical concepts of statistical tools.

The programme was unique in nature as it developed a strong background of the subject “Statistics”, but “free from Mathematical Complexity”.

The lectures in the 4-day workshop were delivered by Prof. Gyan Prakash Singh, Department of Statistics, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.

The way of providing knowledge for data analysis to the research scholars were highly appreciated by the workshop participants. Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice-Chancellor while attending the valedictory function encouraged the participants to continue strives for perfection in the field of research with utmost dedication.

He also appreciated the efforts of Prof. R.K. Singh, Co-ordinator, BIF Centre, RGU for conducting such programme for enhancing the academic skills of the researchers. The VC also gave away the participation certificates to 24 trainees.

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Amitava Mitra while appreciating the efforts and commitments of the expert and the learners emphasized on conducting more programmes in the days to come involving such relevant research variables.

Registrar in-charge Dr. David Pertin said that the university will go a step forward with increase in knowledge resource base through this workshop wherein a total of 24 participants were trained. He also suggested for training of the trainers so that the knowledge percolates to others.

Among others, Prof. Gyan Prakash Singh, the expert from BHU, Prof. R.K. Singh, Co-ordinator, BIF Centre and Dean of Life Sciences, Prof. Sumpam Tangjang, Dean Students Welfare, Prof. J. Chakravorty, Head, Dept of Zoology, Dr. Pankaz Kumar, Coordinator of the workshop and representative research scholars also spoke.