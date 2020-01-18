Itanagar: Woman pillion rider dies, rider injured in a road accident

Itanagar

A woman pillion rider died on spot while the rider sustained serious injuries, in a tragic road accident on National Highway-415, opposite of Yes Bank at E Sector near Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat today afternoon.

The onlookers said that they heard an accident sound on the NH-415 there at the spot and within a second two person on motorcycle felt down and stains of blood poured in, may be from the serious head injury. It may be a case of hit and run or the motorcycle might be hit from the side by a heavy vehicle passing in same direction, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Punyo Yami Tacha, wife of Tacha john of Village Jullang, Tarasso circle of Papum Pare district while seriously injured person has been identified as Punyo Tabin of Hong village, Ziro, Lower Subansiri distract.

Both the riders and pillion rider were brother and sister. they were on motorcycle bearing registration no: AR 05 8435 (Royal Enfield) Bullet coming from Bank Tinali are towards Ganga and the accident takes place at around 1 PM.

Both were evacuated to RK Mission Hospital and the seriously injured person is under treatment, the family sources said.

‘The FIR filed by the deceased husband said that his wife was accompanied with her brother which meet fatal accident opposite of Yes Bank on NH-415 today and suspected to be hit by a police vehicle from back side as per the rider. The family members demanded immediate action by capital police and demanded arresting of the alleged vehicle driver’, the FIR added.

Itanagar Police station OC, M Geyi inform that on receipt of information an IO was immediately send to the spot and also visited the Hospital. The lady Punyo Yami Tacha succumbed to her injuries while the rider Punyo Tabin received serious injuries but in stable. It is suspected that the accident takes place wherein police vehicle is suspected to be involved in the incident as per FIR. Geyi said.

A case has been registered at Itanagar Police station wide Ita PS Case N0- 19/2020 u/s 279, 304 (A) IPC and looking for CCTV footage and conducting other investigation. OC said.

The body has been kept at RK Mission morgue and PM will be conducted on Sunday and later will be handed to family members for conducting last rite. OC added.