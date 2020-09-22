Itanagar: When inside Itafort UPHC, open your umbrellas

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: When you are inside Itafort urban primary health centre (UPHC ) and it starts raining, then you have to open your umbrellas even when inside the building, yes its true,…….. our reporter visited the centre and captured this truth in the camera.

“The tall claim of state government giving top priority to health sector has been exposed with the poor condition of Itafort UPHC,” said a visitor who was trying to save himself from rain water .

The Itafort urban primary health centre (UPHC) here is facing serious problem of water seepages. Whenever it rains, the rain water seeps inside the building making life miserable for the patients as well as the staffs of the hospital. The worst affected are labour room, medicine store, malaria ward, waiting space for patient, etc.

“Just in half an hour rain, the water seeps inside in most of the rooms. The condition of building is in bad shape. We have several times informed the higher authorities about the problem. Occasionally some kind of repairing work is carried out but no visible changes till date,” said an employee of Itafort UPHC.

Further the hospital employees informed that equipments as well as medicines are getting damaged due to seepage of rain water. “Even the walls are getting damaged. The authorities had even visited hospital and had assured help. But the situation has not changed for last many years,” said an employee.

While responding over the poor condition of Itafort UPHC, the district medical officer of Itanagar capital region Dr M Perme informed that he is aware of the situation.

“The MO incharge had submitted a report to me in this regard which was duly forwarded to higher authorities. However for the last six months everyone has been busy with battling Covid 19. I will follow up the file and look into it,” assured Dr Perme.

Further he said in the long run the Itafort UPHC will be converted into community health centre to cater to the growing needs of the population.

“We have suggested for demolition of existing building which is quite old and construction of a new G+ RCC building. This hospital is very important as it caters to large section of the population of Itanagar,” added Dr Perme.

Meanwhile locality of the area allege that the centre having sufficient and more than enough staffs including supporting staffs but due to pathetic condition of the hospital building and parking space in and outside the campus the dedication of the staffs working there is not upto the mark while Patient also feel lots of problems.