Itanagar: We need to focus Law and Order Situation of twin Capital City- Felix

Itanagar

The Home Minister Bamang Felix today revealed that his first challenge after taking over the Home Ministry was to boost the morale of the police personnel, which he claimed was visibly at the lowest. The second was to regain the confidence and trust of the people on the state police force.

He was addressing the 3-day Annual Conference of Superintendent of Police and Commandants of AAPBn and IRBn here at the Police Headquarters (PHQ).

He expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for supporting in mitigation of the challenges by approving promotions and recruitment – both regular and on compassionate ground – that immensely boosted the morale of the personnel, while the tremendous achievements of the police in resolving several crimes and bringing culprits to justice regained the confidence and trust of the people.

“The commitment of this government to strengthen our police force is proved from the present enhanced budgetary support of Rs 150 crore from the earlier Rs 50 crore,” he said.

Felix also thanked the Chief Minister for supporting the Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan, which is successfully bridging the gap between the force and the people by involving communities in upkeep of law and order.

The Home Minister drew attention of the police officers towards the need for strengthening the intelligence gathering system. He said the Special Bureau of the state police, which is the foundation for effectively maintaining law and order, is to be overhauled and sought cooperation of the department.

Both the Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Home Minister Bamang Felix admitted the need to focus on the twin cities of the state capital– where 90 percent of the state’s law and order situation occur – and said the government is in process to evolve a robust mechanism for policing.

On the occasion 40 newly procured departmental vehicles that included SUVs, buses, anti-riot vehicles (Vajra) and fire tenders were flagged off by the Chief Minister and the Home Minister.