Itanagar- We have to take care of ourselves as Corona infections are yet to subside- Alo Libang

Itanagar- We have to take care of ourselves as Corona infections are yet to subsid, said Arunacha Pradesh Health & Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang during a video conference with health officials.

Libang and health department Advisor Goruk Pordung who is also MLA today interacted with District Medical Officers of all districts of state through videoconferencing and senior officers of health department on the activities and update of the Covid 19 management.

Addressing the DMOs virtually Libang said that though the fatality rate have been declined but the rate of Corona infection has not yet minimized so we have to take care ourselves.

The awareness programme need to continue as of before so that the denizens continue to wear face mask and maintain social distancing to stay away from the infection of Coronavirus.

We are passing through festive season and we need to be outmost care for our near and dear one so that our family members remain safe and secure. Both Libang and pordung updated on the Covid management and discuses various other issue related with the development of health sector and public welfare.

Earlier the team led by Alo Libang and Secretary Health P Parthiban, Director Health Services Dr. M Lego welcome Health Department Advisor Goruk Pordung to Directorate of Health Service conference hall on his first visit as Advisor in department virtual interaction programme.