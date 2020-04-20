Itanagar- we have stopped import of vegetables from Red and Orange Zone- DC

Itanagar

We have stopped import of vegetables from Red and Orange Zone and instructions have also been passed to allow vegetables only from places like Gohpur Biswanath Charali, Sonitpur and other foothilll areas which do not fall under Red and Orange zone, informed The Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Region Komkar Dulom

The entry of vegetables from Harmutty has been temporarily suspended until further order. informed the DC.

The DC has informed that the District Administration is exploring every possibility to ensure supply of local grown vegetables to the denizens of Capital Complex. The Department of Fisheries Papum Pare District is also engaged in selling of fresh fish with the support of local fish farmers. Many vehicle permits have been issued for bringing local vegetables from Seppa, Sagalee, Yachuli and Yazali areas through APMC.

Also, having 1.7 lakh population in the Capital itself, it is challenging to cater to the need of every individual though the administration is trying its best. The local supply arranged by APMC is not sufficient to cater to all of them. Additional supply is mobilised for outside state to stabilise price hike.

Moreover, we have around 40% population of outsiders (Non-APST) who can’t survive completely on local vegetables, therefore it becomes necessary to import vegetables from outside.

It is also pertinent to mention that NDMA, MHA has not banned selling of meats or vegetables under COVID-19.However, infection through human transmission needs to be controlled and therefore SOPs are to be properly followed for scanning of people/ drivers through check gates. Only a driver and helper has been permitted in all vehicles ferrying vegetables, fish and meat, informed the DC.

The DC has further sought cooperation of every denizen during this phase of lockdown and has stressed that the war against COVID-19 can only be won through the support and cooperation of every individual. This crisis period has also taught local people to be self- reliant and to grow vegetables locally, said the DC.