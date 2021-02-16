Itanagar: Wancho community celebrated Oriah festival  

ITANAGAR- The Oriah festival of Wancho community has been celebrated in state capital Itanagar here at Senki park with traditional gaiety and fervor and lots of fanfare.

The celebration witness lots of cultural programme by cultural team of Wancho community living in capital complex which include local dances and others. The festival and the mythology of the celebration was also read out on the occasion.

Addressing th gathering on the occasion as chief guest G D Wangsu, MLA Kanubari said ” our tradition and culture is diminishing with the passage of time our young generation has to wake up and work for promotion of our aged old cultural heritage and beautiful traditional identity”.

Watch Video

video will be uploaded after a shortwhile

He also urge upon the youth to join the mainstream from the clutch of drug which is damaging the beautiful life of youth these days. He further give a clarion call to one and all to use traditional items including traditional dress, food and other to promote the local items.

Special Guest Chakpa Wangsu, DTO Capital inform that ” Oriah festival celebrated with day long programme which include cultural competition, merry making and other games and sports but due to Covid pandemic this year we celebrated in low profile. However our enthusiasm was high and everyone enjoy the essence of the festivity. Wangsu said.

All the Wancho community residing in state and other parts of state and country celebrate this festival lots of fund and traditional gaiety. We pray almighty Jowan Rang for a bumper harvest and we greet each other and pray for peace, progress, communal harmony and development of state and country. He added.

Several eminent personality of the community spoke on the occasion.